Ribbon-cutting set for new Villa Rica...

Ribbon-cutting set for new Villa Rica library

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

The new, 16,370-square-foot facility at 869 Dallas Highway is more than triple the size of the old Villa Rica Public Library, which will close for good on Feb. 1. The ribbon-cutting and ceremonies are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, followed by an open house that will continue until 5 p.m. A number of dignitaries will be in attendance, including members of the state Legislature and library officials from across the state. The opening of the library had been anticipated last summer, but a number of last-minute hitches delayed the opening, including drainage and landscaping issues at the construction site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec '16 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
News Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Raymond 1
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC