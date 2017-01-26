Ribbon-cutting set for new Villa Rica library

The new, 16,370-square-foot facility at 869 Dallas Highway is more than triple the size of the old Villa Rica Public Library, which will close for good on Feb. 1. The ribbon-cutting and ceremonies are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, followed by an open house that will continue until 5 p.m. A number of dignitaries will be in attendance, including members of the state Legislature and library officials from across the state. The opening of the library had been anticipated last summer, but a number of last-minute hitches delayed the opening, including drainage and landscaping issues at the construction site.

