Ribbon-cutting scheduled for new Villa Rica library
The new, 16,370-square-foot facility at 869 Dallas Highway is more than triple the size of the old Villa Rica Public Library, which will close for good on Feb. 1. The ribbon-cutting and ceremonies are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 11, followed by an open house that will continue until 5 p.m. A number of dignitaries will be in attendance, including members of the state Legislature and library officials from across the state. The opening of the library had been anticipated last summer, but a number of last-minute hitches delayed the opening, including drainage and landscaping issues at the construction site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC