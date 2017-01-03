New year has people thinking about their health
Summer bodies are built in the winter and local gyms say they've seen an influx of people in the past few days who have fitness and health as a part of their resolutions for the new year. Janice Marshall of the Sportsplex Health and Athletic Club in Carrollton said there has been such an increase at the family-oriented gym that help had to be called in.
