MLK Parade 2017
Grand Marshal Deirdre Haywood-Rouse waves to the crowd at the beginning of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade Monday. The parade theme was "Martin Luther King's Vision of Unity, Justice, and Peace," and Haywood-Rouse was chosen for her work toward that vision on the UWG campus.
