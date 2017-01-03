Man arrested after child found alone in car
Carrollton police were called to the Georgia Department of Labor office, where a security guard had retrieved a 1-year-old boy from a vehicle. The guard told police that the car looked abandoned, but as he approached, the child got out and walked toward him.
