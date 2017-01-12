KCB adds litter law workshop to its schedule
Keep Carroll Beautiful is preparing to measure the county's litter index and will host a regional Litter Law Enforcement Workshop. New KCB Executive Director Lindsay Pfau, who succeeded founder and longtime director Jacqueline Dost when she retired last year, is planning more events in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec '16
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC