Mr. John L. McGraw, age 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2016 surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was born on July 31, 1936, and was a native of Meadow Bridge, West Virginia, the son of the late Duffa Wilson McGraw and the late Mary Bridges McGraw.

