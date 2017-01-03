John L. McGraw
Mr. John L. McGraw, age 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away peacefully on December 30, 2016 surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. He was born on July 31, 1936, and was a native of Meadow Bridge, West Virginia, the son of the late Duffa Wilson McGraw and the late Mary Bridges McGraw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC