James Hubert Harper
Mr. James Hubert Harper, age 90, formerly of Castleman Road, Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Friday morning, December 30, 2016, at Carrollton Manor. He was born March 4, 1926 in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late James Leonard Harper and the late Edna Earl Crawford Harper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC