Final chance to give input on Conners...

Final chance to give input on Conners Road park is Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The final community planning session for the Conners Road passive park will be held Thursday, January 12 at The Venue, next to The Olive Tree at 150 Stone Street in Villa Rica, from 7 to 9 p.m. The 159-acre site is located in located northeast of the intersection of Connors Road and Nalley Road in the Douglas County portion of the city of Villa Rica. The land, valued at $704,900, was donated to the city by the Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land in October 2015 to be used as a passive park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec 26 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
News Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Raymond 1
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC