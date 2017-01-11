Final chance to give input on Conners Road park is Thursday

The final community planning session for the Conners Road passive park will be held Thursday, January 12 at The Venue, next to The Olive Tree at 150 Stone Street in Villa Rica, from 7 to 9 p.m. The 159-acre site is located in located northeast of the intersection of Connors Road and Nalley Road in the Douglas County portion of the city of Villa Rica. The land, valued at $704,900, was donated to the city by the Southeastern Trust for Parks and Land in October 2015 to be used as a passive park.

