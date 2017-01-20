Farmers look for rebound after drought

Agriculture, long a leading industry in Carroll County, took a huge hit in 2016, due in large part to a drought that nearly broke a record set in 1904 and forced a few farmers to sell off some of their herd. Carroll County Extension Agent Paula Burke and Richard Littleton, program assistant for the University of Georgia's Extension Service in Carroll County, discussed the challenges they and farmers faced last year and how they hope to rebound in 2017.

