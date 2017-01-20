Farmers look for rebound after drought
Agriculture, long a leading industry in Carroll County, took a huge hit in 2016, due in large part to a drought that nearly broke a record set in 1904 and forced a few farmers to sell off some of their herd. Carroll County Extension Agent Paula Burke and Richard Littleton, program assistant for the University of Georgia's Extension Service in Carroll County, discussed the challenges they and farmers faced last year and how they hope to rebound in 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC