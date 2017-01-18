Family looks for help from public to ...

Family looks for help from public to catch a killer

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Lacarno Boykin's mother, Canova McDonald, left, and her sister Annette Boykin are asking the public to come forward with any leads in his death. He was found dead outside his apartment in Villa Rica on Dec. 6. Also known as G-Thang and Dale, he was a barber who contributed by giving free haircuts to children at community events.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015 Dec 26 no trouble with t... 1
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16) Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
News Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Raymond 1
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC