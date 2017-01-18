Family looks for help from public to catch a killer
Lacarno Boykin's mother, Canova McDonald, left, and her sister Annette Boykin are asking the public to come forward with any leads in his death. He was found dead outside his apartment in Villa Rica on Dec. 6. Also known as G-Thang and Dale, he was a barber who contributed by giving free haircuts to children at community events.
