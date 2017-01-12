Ex-boyfriend charged in slaying of Temple woman
A relative on Tuesday morning found the body of 25-year-old Jullisa Lynette Cooke in her car that was parked in the driveway of her home on Grande Bay Drive in Temple. Her uncle discovered her body, which had multiple stab wounds, and called 911.
