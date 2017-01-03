Emergency officials: 'We're ready' for bad weather
Carl Lloyd of the Carroll County Public Works Department shows the back of the salt trucks where a mixture of salt, sand and small gravel is created for the treatment of icy roads. Laddie Carter, director of the THS Emergency Shelter in Carrollton, prepares bedding in the gym at the Tabernacle Baptist Church that will be used as a shelter this weekend for those in need of a place to stay during the expected bad weather.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC