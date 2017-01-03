Donald Earl Boatright
Born in Carroll County to Early Benjamin Boatright and Mary Alice Williams Boatright, Donald grew up in the Wayside and Horsley Mill communities. During World War II, he was a Paratrooper with Company G, 517th Parachute Regimental Combat Team, and was wounded during combat in Southern France in September of 1944.
