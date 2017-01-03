Daniels' volunteerism an inspiration at CPRD
Caring, commitment and kindness are three words that come to mind when I think of an ideal volunteer for programming, which involves the individuals who participate in our therapeutic program at the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department. This award recognizes Suzanne Muse Daniels, who through her voluntary efforts improves the quality of our local Special Olympics program.
