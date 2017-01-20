Cynthia Langley receives Citizen of the Year honor
Dr. Faye McIntyre, dean of the Richards College of Business at the University of West Georgia, was honored at Friday's Carroll County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner as recipient of the Thomas S. Upchurch Workforce Education Award. Bob and Tish Stone and family of Systems and Methods were named Entrepreneurs of the Year Friday at the 62nd Annual Dinner of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC