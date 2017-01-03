City official commends downtown Carrollton
City Manager Tim Grizzard on Wednesday praised downtown Carrollton for its ability to be an effective tool for maintaining a thriving historic district. Main Street, he said, strives to maintain the beauty, historic preservation and economic viability of Carrollton's Historic District in many ways.
