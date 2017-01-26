Charles Eugene Crubaugh

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28, 2016 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Bethany Christian Church with Minister Mike Wood officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.