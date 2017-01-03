Ceremony marks start of work on trail that will encircle Villa Rica
Recreation Advisory Commission board member Connie Flowers shows her granddaughter Elizabeth Flowers, 12, the Fullerville Jail during the groundbreaking for the Fullerville Trailhead project Wednesday Recreation Advisory Commission board member Connie Flowers shows her granddaughter Elizabeth Flowers, 12, the Fullerville Jail during the groundbreaking for the Fullerville Trailhead project Wednesday Villa Rica has broken ground on the first stage of a plan to eventually build a walking and bike trail around the city. A ceremony was held Wednesday at the Fullerville Soccer Complex on Rockmart Road, which is destined to become the trailhead for a project that city leaders say will eventually link several paths and encircle the city.
