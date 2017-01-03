Cemetery fees set back to $300
The controversial Carrollton cemetery fee increase was laid to rest at Monday night's special called City Council meeting with a decision to not raise the fee to $1,000 and leave it at $300. City Manager Tim Grizzard presented the resolution to the council again last night and said he had a concern that if the council put the cost of the lots back to $300, he did not want someone purchasing several in bulk and then reselling them for an exorbitant fee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC