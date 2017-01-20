Carroll's graduation rates rise
As Carroll County Schools preparing for testing season in a couple of months, the school board heard a report about the district's readiness for high stakes tests at its work session Monday night. Dr. Travis Thomas, director of Secondary Education and Assessment, said the county had exceeded the state's goal of having 80 percent of its students take the Georgia Milestone Assessment online this year, rather than on paper.
