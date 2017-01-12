Carefree thief breaks into vape store and 'shops' for an hour

Kaylie Fritz was about to open the Subway restaurant on Highway 27 in Carrollton at around 6 a.m. on Jan. 18, when she noticed an unusually strong smell coming from the vape shop next door. Seeing broken glass and an open door at Cool Vapors, she said, "I almost went in to see what had happened, but decided to go into Subway, lock the door and call 911."

