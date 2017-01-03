CAC opens new year under its new director
The winter/spring season of the Carrollton Cultural Arts Center officially began Tuesday with the first set of auditions for the first play performance of 2017. The season's first big production will be a "tale as old as time" with the Disney adaption of "Beauty and The Beast."
