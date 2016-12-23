Weekly Arrest Reports

Franklin Police Chief, Kevin Hannah, has issued the following list of individuals arrested in the city of Franklin and their various charges: Joseph Cody Ryals, 28, Quall Drive, Carrollton, GA 30116, arrested on 12/23/2016, charged with No Seat Belt, Driving on Suspended License and Driving While Unlicensed. Roger Thomas Hill, 30, Joe Stephens Road, Franklin, GA 30217, arrested on 12/24/2016, charged with VGCSA , Going Inside Guardline with Drugs and Violation of Probation.

