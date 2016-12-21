Water bill relief coming for Temple businesses
Business owners in Temple have seen their water and sewer bills skyrocket lately, jumping in at least one instance from $40 the previous month to $300 this month. But they won't have to worry about additional increases for at least the next several months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi...
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
|New cellphone tower off 27 in roopville (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC