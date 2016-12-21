Villa Rica designated regional visitor center
Villa Rica has been designated a Regional Visitor Information Center by the state Department of Economic Development, a move that is expected to make the city and surrounding region more visible to tourists from across Georgia and beyond. The notice was sent earlier this month to Christopher Pike, the city's director of Downtown Development and Tourism, who said the designation was "the first step" in an expanding program to promote tourism to the city.
