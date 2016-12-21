Two arrested in alleged robbery, shooting
Haralson County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers who allegedly robbed and shot a male victim on Baxter Road earlier this month. Sheriff Eddie Mixon said authorities apprehended C.J. Thomas Ward, 18, of Villa Rica, charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and aggravated battery in connection with the Dec. 3 shooting that's left the victim paralyzed from the neck down.
