Tanner, Three Rivers Area Agency on Aging offers class for caregivers
Research has found high rates of anxiety and depression among family caregivers, as well as increased vulnerability to health problems. Caregivers frequently cite restriction of personal activities and social life as problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi...
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
|New cellphone tower off 27 in roopville (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC