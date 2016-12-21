Shelter plans for Christmas, cold nights, and the future
The Holy Spirit Emergency Shelter is looking for volunteers to assist the homeless in Carroll County. The shelter has services scheduled for Christmas Eve and Christmas day the staff needs help with, as well as meals every Monday and on cold nights when the shelter is opened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi...
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
|New cellphone tower off 27 in roopville (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC