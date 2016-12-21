Paulk files suit against county over rezoning denial
A local businessman has filed a lawsuit against Carroll County over the denial of a rezoning application and conditional use permit to operate an event center, lodge, pro shop and shooting range. The lawsuit was filed on Nov. 28 by John Paulk Sr., who also owns Shot Spot on Hay's Mill Road.
