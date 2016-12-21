Mr. Arnold J. Hunt
Mr. Hunt was born October 18, 1939, in Meriwether County, son of the late Jeff Ambus Hunt and Lela Dorrough Hunt. A lifelong resident of the west Georgia area, he lived in Heard County since 1980 and was Baptist by faith.
