Mom fights for son's future

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Times Georgian

Meghan Roper has saved $9,000 in the past two years hoping she can afford an unconventional gift for her son Brody's 8th birthday on Jan. 10. But she still has a long way to go before she can make it to the $15,000 mark that will secure the service dog and the training it will need to help Brody get through his day. Roper, a Temple resident, was first aware that something wasn't right was when she was shopping with Brody when he was 2 months old.

