Missing man located in Polk
The Haralson County Sheriff's Office sent out a Mattie's Call - an alert reserved for missing elderly persons - seeking the public's help in locating 76-year-old David Lamar Wooten, of Buchanan, who was last seen in the Villa Rica area. HCSO public information officer Jim Beck said Wooten has health issues, including diabetes and possibly Alzheimer's disease, and was last seen at the Social Security office in Villa Rica at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. "Mr. Wooten did contact family a short time later and asked them if anything was needed from Walmart or Home Depot, but has not been heard from since," Beck said in a release announcing the Mattie's Call.
