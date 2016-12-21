Memorial Service for Mrs. Judy Dale Blue
Mrs. Judy Dale Blue, 64, passed away in her sleep on December 21, 2016 at her residence in Whitesburg, Georgia. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Scott W. Blue; one sister, Cecilia Evans; and two brothers, Cecil Teal Jr. and Arthur Teal; four children, Lance Rayburn of Phoenix City, Alabama, Alicia Craig of Doeron, Georgia, Alan Rayburn of Whitesburg and Chearyl Weston of Summerset England.
