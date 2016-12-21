James Franklin Carroll
Mr. James "Peck" Franklin Carroll, age 84, of Douglasville, passed away, Tuesday, December 27, 2016. He was born March 3, 1932 in the New Georgia community, the son of the late Mr. John Moses Carroll and the late Mrs. Susan Williams Carroll.
