First 100 days of new year critical for VR City Council

The Villa Rica City Council will have a number of issues to face within the first 100 days of 2017, including a new city charter, a new budget and benefits for senior citizens. In all, there are at least 10 significant matters the council will have to face in the first three months of the new year, incuding some that had been put on the back burner for much of the year while the council lacked two of its members.

