Drought remains despite recent rain
There is less than a year's supply of water currently stored in Carroll County's Snake Creek reservoir, and even though there has been recent rainfall, it hasn't been nearly enough to pull the county out of its drought. Carroll County Water Authority Executive Director Matt Windom said Wednesday that this month's rainfall is still less than what the county normally receives in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi...
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
|New cellphone tower off 27 in roopville (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|USA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC