Deanna Kellece Moore

Deanna Kellece Moore

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday December 17, 2016, at 12 noon at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road, Carrollton, Georgia, with Rev. Bradley Bell, Pastor; Preacher Jesse Terry, Eulogist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Carroll County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... Oct '16 close it down 2
News Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods Aug '16 TNR Researcher 2
News Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16) May '16 one 6
News 10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09) Apr '16 Its 420 Somewhere 35
News New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11) Mar '16 Marriage trafficking 115
News Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Raymond 1
New cellphone tower off 27 in roopville (Nov '15) Nov '15 USA 1
See all Carroll County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Carroll County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,757

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC