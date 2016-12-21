Crossing the tracks
A couple of trees along the railroad near the Cheeves Street crossing in Villa Rica were cut down last week as part of a Norfolk Southern plan to remove vegetation for safety purposes. The city, meanwhile, will expand Railroad Park westward beyond its current confines of North Carroll Road and North Candler Street, to the three-way stop at Main Street and the Dallas Highway.
