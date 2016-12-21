Chinese new year
Felix Fan, right, of China who is now living in Carrollton, wrote Mandarin on the chalkboard Thursday at the Arts for All Imaginations Studio while kids were learning about how the new year is celebrated around the world, including Diwali and Kwanzaa. Fan wrote several words the kids shouted out in Mandarin.
