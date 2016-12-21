Carrollton mayor grades 2016 finances
Mayor Walt Hollingsworth said Carrollton is in a "fair" financial state, having spent 2016 designating special purpose local option sales tax revenue toward projects to improve the city's infrastructure. His administration, he said, is working toward more transparency, posting its financial records, including SPLOST expenditures, on the www.carrollton-ga.gov website, every month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Carroll County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas Lee (Tommy) Cline died 10/22/2015
|Dec 26
|no trouble with t...
|1
|Commissioner wants former bank building for Whi... (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|close it down
|2
|Feral cats a plague in some neighborhoods
|Aug '16
|TNR Researcher
|2
|Lawsuit filed against former deputy (Feb '16)
|May '16
|one
|6
|10 students arrested following brawl at Villa R... (Nov '09)
|Apr '16
|Its 420 Somewhere
|35
|New Docs Cast Doubt On Newt's Divorce (Dec '11)
|Mar '16
|Marriage trafficking
|115
|Holland to succeed Craft as New Manchester High... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Raymond
|1
Find what you want!
Search Carroll County Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC