Plane Crash Kills Federalsburg Man

Sunday Jun 25

FEDERALSBURG , Md.- An ultralight aircraft crashed in Caroline County on Sunday, claiming the life of the pilot, according to Maryland State Police. The pilot is identified as Michael Malick, 71, of Federalsburg.

