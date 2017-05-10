Two facing human trafficking charges ...

Two facing human trafficking charges for reportedly prostituting child from Denton hotel

A Denton man and a Ridgely woman are facing multiple human trafficking and child abuse charges after officials say an investigation revealed that they were prostituting a juvenile and injecting her with heroin. According to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office, a joint investigation between the sheriff's office and Child Protective Services began in January after both were notified of suspected child abuse involving drugs and prostitution.

