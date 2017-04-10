Suspect in Caroline County sexual ass...

Suspect in Caroline County sexual assault of a juvenile located on flight in Atlanta

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WMDT

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who was wanted in connection to a reported sexual assault in Marydel on Tuesday is now in custody after he reportedly fled Delmarva and was located in Georgia early Wednesday morning. Officials say deputies responded Tuesday to a report of a sexual assault of a juvenile in Marydel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Caroline County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15) Apr '15 Nellie 1
News Dist. 36 State Delegate Seat Up for Grabs as Ca... (Oct '13) Oct '13 Stupid Intolerant 1
News O'Malley appoints Del. Hershey to state Senate (Sep '13) Sep '13 Stupid Intolerant 1
Voters Vote Corruption (Nov '10) Nov '10 Voters Vote Corru... 1
News MID-SHORE: Probable cause found for charges aga... (Mar '08) Jun '10 wghost 2
october 09, 2009 (Oct '09) Oct '09 vanessa 1
News Veterans Memorial Plans Move Forward In Federal... (Jun '09) Jun '09 Jacqueline Mullikin 1
See all Caroline County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Caroline County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC