Police: Maryland couple injected girl with heroin, coerced sex acts

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office said 35-year-old Darlene Louise Allen of Federalsburg and 26-year-old Paul Thomas Owen of Greensboro were arrested earlier this month. They also coerced her to perform sex acts with men at a Denton hotel and drove her to Delaware to perform a sex act in exchange for money, authorities also said.

