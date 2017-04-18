Maryland couple 'forced teen into pro...

Maryland couple 'forced teen into prostitution'

Couple 'injected a 15-year-old girl with heroin and took her to a cheap motel where they forced her to have sex with men' Paul Thomas Owen, 26, and his then-girlfriend, Darlene Louise Allen, 35, both of Maryland, are charged with sex trafficking The pair allegedly brought the teen to a motel room and over a course of days injected her with heroin and arranged for adult men to have sex with her The couple, Paul Thomas Owen, 26, of Greensboro and Darlene Louise Allen, 35, of Federalsburg, who were dating at the time of the alleged crimes, were indicted on with human trafficking and child abuse charges on April 4, according to a Caroline County police statement on the Caroline Circle .

