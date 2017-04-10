Immigration Detainer Issued for Man Charged in Caroline County Rape
An apparent illegal immigrant is facing rape charges in Caroline County after he was caught while trying to flee the country. According to the Caroline County Sheriff's office, 19-year-old Sergio Soto , from Guatemala, is accused of raping a young girl in Marydel on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Caroline County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother of 7 Children Found Dead in Princess Ann... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Nellie
|1
|Dist. 36 State Delegate Seat Up for Grabs as Ca... (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|O'Malley appoints Del. Hershey to state Senate (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Stupid Intolerant
|1
|Voters Vote Corruption (Nov '10)
|Nov '10
|Voters Vote Corru...
|1
|MID-SHORE: Probable cause found for charges aga... (Mar '08)
|Jun '10
|wghost
|2
|october 09, 2009 (Oct '09)
|Oct '09
|vanessa
|1
|Veterans Memorial Plans Move Forward In Federal... (Jun '09)
|Jun '09
|Jacqueline Mullikin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Caroline County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC