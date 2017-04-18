Hartly man extradited back to Carolin...

Hartly man extradited back to Caroline County to face sexual assault charges

Thursday Apr 13

A Guatemalan national wanted on rape and other charges in Caroline County was extradited back to the County from Atlanta after reportedly trying to flee the country. 19-year-old Sergio Soto of Hartly was taken into custody on a connecting flight after he reportedly ran away to Atlanta.

