Greensboro Man Arrested For String of Burglaries and Break-ins

Thursday Apr 27

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Travis Murray of Greensboro was arrested on Wednesday for his role in the crimes. According to the sheriff's office, a number of cars and homes were broken into during the month of April.

