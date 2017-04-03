Fire Destroys Preston Home

PRESTON , Md.- Authorities are searching for the cause of a Wednesday afternoon fire that left a Preston home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the fire was discovered shortly before 1 p.m. by a Caroline County paramedic who was driving by the home, located at 5281 Newton Road, and observed smoke in the area.

